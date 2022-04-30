Stifel Nicolaus Trims Silver Tiger Metals (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Target Price to C$1.45

Silver Tiger Metals (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.55 to C$1.45 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:SLVTF opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50. Silver Tiger Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.67.
Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
