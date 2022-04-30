Stifel Nicolaus Trims Silver Tiger Metals (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Target Price to C$1.45

Silver Tiger Metals (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.55 to C$1.45 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:SLVTF opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50. Silver Tiger Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.67.

Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, zinc, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

