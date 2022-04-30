STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.62. 4,662,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,820,453. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.93. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,458 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,180,000. 10.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

