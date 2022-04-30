StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of ACOR stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACOR. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 2,309.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 28.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

