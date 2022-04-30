StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Aeterna Zentaris from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

AEZS opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.61. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41.

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Rating ) (TSE:AEZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 294.42% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aeterna Zentaris will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEZS. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Aeterna Zentaris by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 134,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 36,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aeterna Zentaris by 72.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 38,395 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in Aeterna Zentaris by 31.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 293,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aeterna Zentaris by 207.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 230,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

