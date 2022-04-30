StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
CGIX opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22. Cancer Genetics has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $17.50.
About Cancer Genetics (Get Rating)
