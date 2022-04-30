StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PULM. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmatrix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PULM opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. Pulmatrix has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45.

Pulmatrix ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.83). Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 390.23% and a negative return on equity of 32.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -5.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 16,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

