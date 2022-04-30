StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

SNFCA opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Security National Financial has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $10.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $204.97 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Security National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,839,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,373,000 after purchasing an additional 201,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 5,683.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Security National Financial during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 34.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

