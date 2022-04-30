StockNews.com Begins Coverage on StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StealthGas from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.
NASDAQ:GASS opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. StealthGas has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GASS. Towerview LLC raised its holdings in StealthGas by 8.2% in the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,250,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 94,502 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 12.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 2,023.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 43,110 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in StealthGas in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
StealthGas Company Profile (Get Rating)
StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.
