StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of STRM opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.77. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50.

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 30.22% and a negative net margin of 53.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned about 1.26% of Streamline Health Solutions worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 35.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

