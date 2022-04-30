StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SDPI stock opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.80. Superior Drilling Products has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.38.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

