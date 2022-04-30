StockNews.com Downgrades ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) to Hold

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of ACCO traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.33. 870,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,906. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $709.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $9.77.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other ACCO Brands news, COO Thomas W. Tedford sold 92,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $793,764.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 49,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $427,721.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 216,221 shares of company stock worth $1,857,793. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 50.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 100.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

