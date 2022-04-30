StockNews.com Downgrades Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) to Hold

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ORI. Raymond James cut Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

ORI traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.01. 6,672,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,435. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Old Republic International has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $27.19.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Old Republic International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,890 shares of company stock worth $74,719. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Republic International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.