StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 million, a P/E ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.08. Altisource Asset Management has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.67% of Altisource Asset Management worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

