StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CETX opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83. Cemtrex has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $2.56.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 22.81% and a negative net margin of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter.
Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.
