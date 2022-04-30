StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Fuwei Films from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of FFHL stock opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. Fuwei Films has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $13.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average is $7.73.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry film, which is used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

