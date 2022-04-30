StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. GigaMedia has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.94% of GigaMedia worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

