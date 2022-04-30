StockNews.com Lowers Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entravision Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Shares of EVC opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Entravision Communications has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $9.34. The company has a market cap of $448.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $233.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.10 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 3.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Entravision Communications by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Entravision Communications by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Entravision Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 57.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.