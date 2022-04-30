StockNews.com Lowers Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

QRTEA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

QRTEA opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average is $7.05. Qurate Retail has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.88.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). Qurate Retail had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qurate Retail will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 3,111.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.