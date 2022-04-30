Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.96.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Danske raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. AlphaValue raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEOAY traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.64. 16,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,560. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.22. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 12.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.4958 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

