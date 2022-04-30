Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.25.

SSYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cross Research raised shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Stratasys stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.39. The company had a trading volume of 603,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,263. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $42.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.46.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $167.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 425.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

