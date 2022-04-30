Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.60-$10.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.75.

NYSE:SYK traded down $10.84 on Friday, hitting $241.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,075,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,128. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $91.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.04 and its 200 day moving average is $260.68. Stryker has a 52 week low of $236.09 and a 52 week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $292.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

