Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMOGet Rating) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. Sumo Logic posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMOGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 50.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $9.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,287. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $59,340.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $1,604,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 94.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Portman Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the third quarter worth about $335,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

