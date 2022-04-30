Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Lowered to $26.00 at B. Riley

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.31.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,604,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,177. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $190,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $82,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,269,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,302 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,122,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,011,000 after purchasing an additional 852,226 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,338,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,137,000 after acquiring an additional 662,987 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,025,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,396,000 after purchasing an additional 494,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,772,000 after acquiring an additional 140,947 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

