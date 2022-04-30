Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS SURVF opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14.
Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
