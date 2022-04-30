SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $14,461.00

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 30th. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $14,461.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00040706 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,782.55 or 0.07254778 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000162 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00056728 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,162,261 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

