Susquehanna Bancshares Upgrades Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) to Positive

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $74.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $73.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.50.

BYD opened at $60.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $50.38 and a 52-week high of $72.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.00. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.97.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 43.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

In related news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

