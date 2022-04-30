SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $760.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Odeon Capital Group cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $767.00 to $674.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total transaction of $2,785,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.55, for a total value of $1,207,811.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,607 shares of company stock worth $9,811,559. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $27.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $487.64. The stock had a trading volume of 533,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,572. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $486.19 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $545.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $636.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.82.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by $2.34. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 34.89 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

