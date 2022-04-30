Swap (XWP) Reaches One Day Volume of $390.00

Swap (XWP) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. During the last week, Swap has traded 30.2% higher against the US dollar. One Swap coin can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Swap has a market cap of $149,350.94 and $390.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 15,169,581 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

