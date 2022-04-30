Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) to Issue $0.18 Dividend

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1785 per share on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of SYIEY opened at $29.61 on Friday. Symrise has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $37.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.35.

Get Symrise alerts:

SYIEY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Symrise from €106.00 ($113.98) to €107.00 ($115.05) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Symrise from €135.00 ($145.16) to €130.00 ($139.78) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Symrise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.