Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.11

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and traded as low as $1.60. Synlogic shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 108,998 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYBX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Synlogic from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synlogic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $118.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Synlogic ( NASDAQ:SYBX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synlogic, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Synlogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,333,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synlogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.

