T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,861 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $9.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,328,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,837,198. The stock has a market cap of $153.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.02.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.10.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

