Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,200 shares, an increase of 112.3% from the March 31st total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 597.3 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Taisei from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from 3,490.00 to 3,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Taisei alerts:

Shares of TISCF stock remained flat at $$27.81 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.87. Taisei has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $32.90.

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and warehouses in the fields of pharmaceuticals, food products, and logistics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taisei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.