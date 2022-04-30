Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of TAIT stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90. The company has a market cap of $20.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Taitron Components by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Taitron Components during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taitron Components during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. 15.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

