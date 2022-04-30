Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Increased to $103.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $103.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Targa Resources from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Targa Resources from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.25.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $73.41 on Tuesday. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -667.30 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.11 and a 200 day moving average of $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Research analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,272.61%.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 2,150 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $167,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,868 shares in the company, valued at $16,683,842.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,974,454.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,872 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

