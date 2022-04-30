Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,531 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 2.8% in the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 20.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.2% during the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.2% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

TGT traded down $7.74 on Friday, reaching $228.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,220,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,700. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $184.00 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.26. The company has a market cap of $106.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.23.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,759 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.