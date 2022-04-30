TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Increases Dividend to $0.72 Per Share

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

TC Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TC Energy has a payout ratio of 82.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect TC Energy to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.2%.

Shares of TRP stock traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.90. 3,014,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,579. The stock has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.96. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $44.77 and a 52-week high of $59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRP. Wolfe Research lowered shares of TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,419,000 after purchasing an additional 75,301 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 222,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

