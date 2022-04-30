TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have C$78.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors lowered TC Energy from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$67.50 to C$73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of TC Energy to a sell rating and set a C$57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$70.50.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$67.95 on Tuesday. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$57.71 and a 1-year high of C$74.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$70.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of C$66.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06. The company had revenue of C$3.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.10%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 8,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.00, for a total transaction of C$563,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$426,120. Also, Senior Officer Bevin Mark Wirzba acquired 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$72.03 per share, with a total value of C$92,912.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$853,140.86. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,411 shares of company stock worth $443,372 and sold 128,831 shares worth $8,895,866.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

