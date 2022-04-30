T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Short Interest Update

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the March 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS TDHOY traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $6.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,101. T&D has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $8.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73.

T&D Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services primarily in Japan. It offers comprehensive coverage, including death benefit and medical/nursing care products through in-house sales representatives for household customers; term life insurance, disability insurance, etc.

