TD Securities Cuts Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target to C$64.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.88.

Get Aritzia alerts:

ATZAF opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. Aritzia has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $49.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.84.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts, tops, bodysuits, shirts, blouses, sweaters, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, skirts, jackets, blazers, jackets, coats, shoes, and accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.