TD Securities Cuts Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $30.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RRC. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Range Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.21.

Range Resources stock opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.12. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Range Resources will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,194.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

