TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.20.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $124.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.77. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $120.22 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.