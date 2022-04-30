Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.84 Million Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 36.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $103.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.50. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $102.39 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $149.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

