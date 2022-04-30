Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 166,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,939,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 504.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $4,269,100. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.73.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $113.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.20 and a fifty-two week high of $197.62.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

