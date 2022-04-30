Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.04 Million Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 24,784 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in LHC Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LHC Group by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after buying an additional 50,117 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in LHC Group by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. William Blair downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.20.

LHC Group stock opened at $165.85 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.42 and a 1-year high of $223.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.19.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

About LHC Group (Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

