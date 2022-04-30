Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $392.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.52, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $436.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.02. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.53 and a 52 week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 59.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.56.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.22, for a total value of $434,514.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,784,238.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $5,256,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,048,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,989,240.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,677 shares of company stock worth $30,518,027 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

