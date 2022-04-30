Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in DTE Energy by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in DTE Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.20.

In other DTE Energy news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $199,600.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE stock opened at $131.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.02. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $107.38 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.23. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.13%.

DTE Energy Profile (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.