Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WY. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 68,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY opened at $41.22 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.14.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About Weyerhaeuser (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.