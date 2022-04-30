Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 300 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $130.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.85 and a 52 week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WSM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.53.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $312,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.