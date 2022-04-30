Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 39,071 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,071 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 81.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.81. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.38 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $238.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 311.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

