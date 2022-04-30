Team (NYSE:TISI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.50

Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.50 and traded as high as $1.61. Team shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 722,320 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Team in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49. The company has a market cap of $62.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.07.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Caliel purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffery Gerald Davis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 61,800 shares of company stock worth $97,153. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Team in the first quarter worth $41,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Team by 28.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Team in the third quarter worth $36,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Team by 20.9% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Team by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

About Team (NYSE:TISI)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

